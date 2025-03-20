Vietnam, Hungary look for stronger multifaceted cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (second, left) holds talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szijjarto Peter. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szijjarto Peter in Hanoi on March 19, during which they agreed to strengthen the two countries' cooperation in various potential areas in the coming time.



Son spoke highly of the Hungarian minister's official visit, saying that it is an important activity to promote the Vietnam – Hungary comprehensive partnership, especially as the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1950–2025).



He affirmed that Vietnam always values and looks for stronger multifaceted cooperation with Hungary, its first comprehensive partner in Central and Eastern Europe.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) shakes hands with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szijjarto Peter. (Photo: VNA)

The host took the occasion to thank and call on the Hungarian Government to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country, enabling them to stably live, work, and contribute to Hungary’s socio-economic development and the bilateral relations.



For his part, Szijjarto Peter expressed his admiration for Vietnam's achievements in socio-economic development and international integration in recent years. He highly valued Vietnam's increasingly important position in the region and the world, affirming that Hungary attaches importance to and hopes to enhance its relations with Vietnam, one of its leading partners in Southeast Asia.



Both host and guest held that over the past 75 years, the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries have been flourishing across various fields, particularly politics – diplomacy, trade, investment, development cooperation, culture, education, and health care.



Hungary is currently a major trading partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe, while Vietnam is one of Hungary’s most promising markets in Asia. Despite global economic challenges, bilateral trade has maintained growth, consistently reaching about 1 billion USD per annum in recent years.



The two sides agreed that there remains big room to further boost bilateral cooperation. They reached consensus on measures to foster cooperation in potential areas in the coming period, including increasing high-level delegation exchanges and keeping close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the ASEAN – EU cooperation framework.



Vietnam and Hungary will closely coordinate to fully tap opportunities brought about by the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), facilitate the entry of their agricultural and aquatic products into each other’s markets, and encourage Hungarian enterprises to invest more in the sectors matching Vietnam's demand and Hungary's strengths like pharmaceutical, livestock farming, food processing, and water management, the officials said. They also agreed to expedite the ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and further boost collaboration in education, nuclear power personnel training, agriculture, environment, defence, security, culture, tourism, health care, information and communications technology, and climate change response.



The two sides concurred in promptly negotiating and signing an agreement on the readmission of citizens, which is hoped to serve as a legal basis for further enhancing labour cooperation. Besides, they also agreed to organise the 10th session of the Vietnam – Hungary Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation in Hanoi soon.



Regarding regional and international issues of common concern, including the situations in the East Sea and Ukraine, both sides shared the view that disputes must be resolved by peaceful measures, with respect for the UN Charter and international law./.