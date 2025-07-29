Vietnam hosts reception in celebration of 30-year ASEAN membership

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (eighth from left) and delegates at the reception on July 28 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised a reception in Hanoi on July 28 to mark the 30th anniversary of its accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the bloc's 58th founding anniversary.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son presided over the event, which brought together ambassadors, heads of international organisations, and senior Vietnamese officials.

In his remarks, Deputy PM and FM Son highlighted the historic significance of Vietnam’s decision to join ASEAN in 1995, describing the bloc as the first and most vital gateway to the country's regional integration and national development.

He reaffirmed Vietnam’s long-term commitment to ASEAN, noting that both ASEAN and Vietnam share the aspiration of building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Southeast Asia.

He recalled Vietnam’s active contributions to major ASEAN milestones, including the realisation of ASEAN-10, the signing of the ASEAN Charter, the establishment of the ASEAN Community, and most recently, the adoption of the “ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future”.

Vietnam, Son said, has stood shoulder to shoulder with fellow member states and international partners in building a united, resilient and forward-looking ASEAN.

Looking ahead, Son stressed the importance of upholding dialogue, cooperation, multilateralism and the rule of law, and maintaining a peaceful, stable environment as prerequisites for ASEAN’s sustainable growth. Vietnam welcomes the recent immediate and unconditional ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, calling it a vital step toward de-escalation and peace restoration.

Vietnam, he added, remains firmly committed to advancing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and will give high priority to innovation, green transition, digital transformation, and inclusive, sustainable development. The ASEAN Future Forum, hosted by Vietnam, will serve as a platform for inclusive and open dialogue.

On this occasion, the official expressed deep gratitude to generations of leaders and officials whose wholehearted dedications have laid the solid groundwork for Vietnam’s participation in and meaningful contributions to ASEAN over the past 30 years.

On behalf of ASEAN member states, Ambassador Dato’ Tan Yang Thai of Malaysia – Chair of ASEAN 2025 – extended warm congratulations to Vietnam, describing the country’s accession to ASEAN in 1995 as a defining moment that paved the way for the bloc’s expansion, ultimately resulting in the ASEAN-10 in 1999.

Reflecting on Vietnam’s journey, he commended its role as a proactive, responsible, and constructive member. He highlighted Vietnam’s significant contributions to promoting regional economic integration, upholding peace and stability, and advancing a rules-based regional order.

Vietnam has consistently supported ASEAN's centrality, ensuring an open and inclusive common voice. It has demonstrated leadership, particularly during key points of time such as its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, through initiatives that maintain regional cooperation momentum, support regional recovery, bolster supply chain resilience, and drive forward strategic agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The diplomat also hailed the Vietnam-initiated ASEAN Future Forum as a vivid demonstration of the country's strategic mindset and vision, saying the forum not only gathers ideas but also conveys the message about the bloc's proactiveness in shaping the future, readiness to cope with every change of the era, and placement of the people's interests at the centre.

Vietnam’s 30-year journey in ASEAN underscores its right and strategic decision that consistently gives strategic priority to ASEAN in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification of external relations, and international integration. Looking to the future, Vietnam remains committed to ASEAN, contributing actively to a peaceful, stable, and sustainably developing Southeast Asia./.