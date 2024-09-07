Making news
Vietnam hosts 1.43 million international tourists in August
Vietnam welcomed 1.43 million international visitors in August, marking a 17.7% increase year-on-year, according to the latest report from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
Over the first eight months of 2024, the country received a total of more than 11.4 million foreign tourists -- a 45.8% rise from the previous year and a one% increase compared to the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Asian market remains Vietnam's largest source of international visitors, with over 9 million arrivals, reflecting a 51% increase year-on-year, according to the figures released on September 6.
The European and Oceania markets continued to grow steadily, with respective increases of 42.7% (over 1.3 million visitors) and 25.4% (346,500 visitors).
The American market recorded the smallest growth, rising by 7.8% to 674,300 visitors.
The number of visitors from Africa remained limited, but recorded the strongest growth in the eight months, with a rise of 95.5% year-on-year, standing at 34,200 tourists.
Among the 11.4 million visitors to Vietnam, air passengeres were 9.7 million, making up 84.7% of the total and reflecting a 41% year-on-year increase. Land travel saw 1.6 million arrivals, making up 13.8% of the total and showing a 73.3% rise, while sea travel served 165,600 visitors, accounting for 1.5% and 2.8 times the number in the same period last year.
A representative from the General Statistics Office (GSO) noted that favourable visa policies, intensified tourism promotion campaigns and prestigious international awards have contributed to the significant rise in foreign tourists visiting Vietnam./.