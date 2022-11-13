Vietnam hopes for UN's further support in policymaking: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Vietnam hopes for more support from the global organisation in the process of monetary and financial policy design, during their meeting in Phnom Penh on November 11.



The two sides showed delight to meet again on the sidelines of the ongoing 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings after the Vietnam visit by the UN leader in October.



PM Chinh pledged that Vietnam will continue to implement agreements reached during the visit.



The two leaders held that 2023 will continue to be a difficult year for the world, with many macroeconomic issues such as inflation rise and the raising of the exchange rate and interest rate by central banks of many major countries, which will negatively affect the economies of developing countries.



Along with that, energy and food crises will remain global issues, requiring coordination among all countries, especially world powers, they noted, stressing that developing countries must make greater efforts to prevent external shocks and improve self-reliance, especially in terms of financial security, energy security, and food security.



Guterres expressed pleasure at the contributions that Vietnam has made to the UN as well as the outcomes of his recent Vietnam visit.



He highly valued Vietnam's efforts in post-pandemic economic recovery, and showed his belief in the bright future of the nation with great potentials and friendly and dynamic people./.