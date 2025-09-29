Vietnam honours over 100 “tourism brand ambassadors”

Top ten travel firms are honoured at the awards presentation ceremony on September 27. (Photo: VNA)

As many as 113 standout enterprises and organisations were honoured as top tourism players at the Vietnam Tourism Awards 2025 held in Hanoi on September 27.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh underscored that the Party and State have identified tourism as an economic spearhead, which ensures livelihoods for millions of people, bolsters cultural exchange, while building friendship and popularising Vietnam as a hospitable and distinctive nation.



Over the recent past, Vietnam has achieved international acclaim, including recognition as the “World's Leading Heritage Destination” and “Asia’s Best Culinary Destination.” Welcoming tens of millions of foreign visitors each year, Vietnam has firmly positioned its national tourism brand on the global map, Chinh stressed.



He said that the Vietnam Tourism Awards is the moment to honour the tourism brand ambassadors of Vietnam, calling on the tourism sector to promote innovation, strengthen digital transformation, and build a smart tourism ecosystem to enhance visitors’ experience.

The tourism awards are presented to top 10 five-star hotels. (Photo: VNA)

Due attention should be paid to the building of green tourism and community-based tourism in integration with night-time and circular economy models, as well as the creation of unique, high-quality products that highlight Vietnam as a safe and friendly destination.



From 209 applications, the award council selected 113 winners across 11 categories with 18 titles, reflecting the sector’s diversity from travel services, accommodation, transport, restaurants, and spa to training, communications, and product innovation.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the Party, drastic direction of the Government, as well as joint efforts from ministries, localities, and enterprises, the tourism sector will continue its robust momentum, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a welcoming, attractive destination in the region and the world.



Among this year honourees, Thai Hai Reserve Area of Ecological Houses-on-Stilts Village in Tan Cuong commune, Thai Nguyen province won the best community-based tourism village and best restaurant awards. Le Thi Nga, the village’s deputy head, said the recognition is both a pride and a driving force for the Tay ethnic community to continue preserving cultural traditions and sharing their identity with visitors from far and wide./.