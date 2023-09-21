Vietnam, Hong Kong step up cultural, art training cooperation

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cultural and art training cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) was signed on September 19 at the Hong Kong Academy for the Performing Arts (HKAPA) in the China’s special administrative region.

According to the MoU, in the coming time, the two sides will prioritise cooperation in training students, including enrolling Vietnamese students in education and training programmes of the HKAPA.

Besides, cultural and art training units of Vietnam and Hong Kong will bolster exchanges and research as well as cooperate in organising training activities in the performing art, music, dance, drama, theater and film production, among others.

Director of HKAPA Professor Gillian Choa assessed that the signing of the MoU is a significance as it’s the first MoU of the academy with the Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

She expressed her hope that the MoU will help the two sides enhance mutual understanding in the field of culture and increase the exchange of students and lecturers order to increase training quality of both sides.

For his part, Director of the Training Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Anh Tuan said that the HKAPA is one of prestigious training institutions in the world. In the coming time, the two sides will realise signed contents and strengthen professional exchanges to further cooperation.

The HKAPA is considered one of the leading art training schools in the world, ranking first in Asia and 10th globally. For many years, the academy has cooperated, enrolled and trained many Vietnamese talents. After a period of interruption, the academy is now restarting support and cooperation activities with a number of Vietnamese art units./.