Vietnam hold firm at sixth in Asia in latest FIFA Women’s Rankings

Vietnam Women’s team maintain stronghold as Asia’s top six in FIFA rankings (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s women’s national football team maintained their strong position in the latest FIFA rankings released for June, staying 37th in the world, sixth in Asia, and firmly atop Southeast Asia.

Despite stiff regional competition, Vietnam continues to sit just behind continental powerhouses Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, China, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). More importantly, they remain ahead of Southeast Asian rivals such as Thailand, the Philippines, and Myanmar, an encouraging sign ahead of the upcoming 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers.

Currently in training camp in Osaka, Japan, the squad is in the final stages of preparation for the qualifying tournament, set to kick off in Phu Tho on June 29.

During their camp, Vietnam have shown promising form with back-to-back friendly wins, including a 3-2 victory over Iga Kunoichi Mie on June 11 and a 3-1 result against Tezukayama Gakuin University two days later.

They are set to play one more tune-up match against Osaka University of Health and Sport Sciences on June 15.

Globally, the United States retained top spot in the women’s game, with reigning world champions Spain holding second.

Germany climbed to third following a strong international window, while Brazil surged four places to reclaim a spot in the top four for the first time since 2013. England slipped one position to fifth.

The next FIFA Women’s World Rankings is scheduled for August 6./.