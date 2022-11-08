Vietnam highlights importance of information sharing in bettering UNGA performance

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has highlighted the importance of information sharing in improving the efficiency of the operations of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).



Speaking at the 77th-tenure UNGA discussion on this issue on November 7, Giang emphasised the need to improve the performance of the UNGA, and to ensure the transparency in the making of decisions and resolutions.



Measures to ensure continuity between the UNGA Presidency terms as well as criteria for gender equality and geographic representation when appointing the UN’s leading positions should be taken into account, he stressed.



The UNGA should also prioritise efforts to find solutions and support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, added Giang.



At the event, other countries shared solutions to improve the UNGA’s performance, including the removal of inappropriate items and the extension of the date of periodical reviews and discussions of topics and resolutions to have more substantive exchange contents to strengthen the coordination mechanism between the UNGA and other UN agencies./.