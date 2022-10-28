Vietnam highlights importance of ASEAN’s integrity

Ambassador Vu Ho, acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, has highlighted the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s integrity, saying that it is the result of decades-long efforts by its member states.

Addressing a Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 27, Ho affirmed that ASEAN needs to maintains its principles, respect independence, sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs of each other.

On that basis, he suggested ASEAN takes a gradual, synchronous, balanced and transparent approach to the Myanmar issue. Moreover, ASEAN needs to be a nucleus force gathering and coordinating international efforts to help Myanmar return to normal, Ho added.

The meeting focused its discussions on preparations for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings scheduled to take place in November in Cambodia, the progress of the ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar and other issues of concern.

Delegates shared a view that Myanmar remains an ASEAN member state and the Five-Point Consensus still holds value. The bloc needs to strive more to implement the consensus as well as provide humanitarian assistance for Myanmar citizens.

Ministers agreed to discuss more specific measures to help the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy fulfill assigned tasks.



They also consented to build a list of recommendations for ASEAN leaders to be submitted to the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits./.