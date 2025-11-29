Making news
Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards 2025 launched
The Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards 2025 took place at Ton Duc Thang Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the 20th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day.
The event was organised by Vietnam Heritage Magazine, the city Cultural Heritage Association and the Gen Zi San Communication Group from FPT University.
Under the theme "Cham Di San – Cam Chat Rieng" (Touch the Heritage – Feel the Distinct Identity), the contest received 1,034 entries from 203 photographers nationwide, featuring diverse portrayals of tangible and intangible heritage, landscapes and cultural identity across all regions of Vietnam.
A total of 81 outstanding photos were chosen for exhibition, while more than 30 works were honoured in two categories: the Gen Z Award and the Open Category for photographers of all ages.
The youngest finalist was born in 2009 and the oldest in 1952, reflecting strong intergenerational passion for cultural preservation.
Gen Zi San played a key role in communication activities, helping to spread heritage values to the youth community in a modern and engaging way.
The exhibition runs from November 22 to 30, 2025, offering the public a vibrant journey through Vietnam’s cultural heritage./.