Vietnam helps strengthen ASEAN’s centrality: Malaysian researcher

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (sixth, left) and heads of delegations pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)

Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1995, Vietnam has played a key role in shaping the bloc’s ideological development and expanding its inclusivity, according to Enzo Sim Hong Jun, a researcher at Malaysia’s Penang Institute.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Malaysia, Enzo noted that over the past three decades, Vietnam has actively contributed to maintaining and reinforcing ASEAN’s core principles and values. With strategic geographic advantages and strong capacities in economy, human resources, maritime trade, and defence, Vietnam is leveraging these strengths to enhance ASEAN’s influence and global standing.

He emphasised that Vietnam has become indispensable to the bloc’s regional connectivity initiatives, particularly in energy and trade. Vietnam plays a vital role in ensuring regional energy security and is one of the key contributors to the success of the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), an ambitious project designed to link the electricity networks of all ten ASEAN members. The initiative aims to strengthen energy security, promote renewable energy integration, and drive economic growth across the region.

Vietnam’s prioritising of infrastructure development for the APG demonstrates its strong commitment to the initiative, the researcher said, adding that such efforts reinforce ASEAN’s centrality by reducing reliance on external energy sources.

Regarding trade, Vietnam’s strategic location on the Indochinese Peninsula enables it to serve as a key connecter linking China with the rest of Southeast Asia. Its efforts to enhance land connectivity with China - exemplified by high-speed rail agreements linking Kunming to Vietnam - underscore the country’s pivotal role in facilitating substantial trade flows and the movement of goods across the region. This role is becoming increasingly crucial for the region’s future economic integration and resilience, particularly amid rising global trade protectionism, he said.

Enzo Sim Hong Jun, a researcher at Malaysia’s Penang Institute in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's reporter. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s success in attracting trade and investment continues to drive regional economic growth. Enzo suggested that the country should maintain its current strategy of broad-based cooperation - engaging both developing nations within and beyond ASEAN, as well as middle powers such as the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Vietnam’s expanding ties with blocs like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) also align with ASEAN’s goal of diversifying partnerships with other regions such as Africa and South America.

Enzo described Vietnam’s foreign and defence policy as “exemplary strategy” that has helped maintain regional peace and stability through self-reliance and constructive dialogue.

Vietnam has stood out for its balanced approach - steadfastly protecting its sovereignty without aligning with any single major power, particularly in the East Sea. Rather than pursuing confrontation, it adopts a dual-track approach that preserves its interests while avoiding unnecessary escalation. In this context, Vietnam remains a critical pillar in ASEAN’s efforts to sustain stability and peace in Southeast Asia, he noted.

The researcher highlighted Vietnam’s transformation as a compelling example of successful economic transition, turning it into one of ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies and a strong contributor to regional integration. He added that Vietnam’s experience, particularly in poverty reduction and economic development, provides valuable guidance for Timor-Leste as the country has joined ASEAN as the bloc’s 11th member./.