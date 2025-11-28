Vietnam Happy Fest 2025 - A place everyone can feel happiness in every moment

The Vietnam Happy Fest 2025 will take place in pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi from December 5-7, featuring a wide range of activities which all convey a message: happiness is always present, in the eyes, the smiles, and in every ordinary moment of the Vietnamese people.



Speaking at a press conference on November 27, Pham Anh Tuan, Director of the Department of Grassroots Information and External Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, stated that stretching from Le Thai To street to Hang Khay street through Dinh Tien Hoang street and ending at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, the 'Path of Happiness' is like a flow of emotions, where each step reveals a story, and every small corner holds a miracle of today’s Vietnamese life.



Along with the opening ceremony on December 6, visitors can visit an exhibition named “Happy Vietnam;” experience digital interactive space, photo booths and art display areas; the 'Happiness Lens' workshop; and the outdoor activity 'Health is Happiness', among others.



Notably, a collective wedding ceremony of 80 couples, titled 'Love is Happiness,' will take place from 7:30 to 11:30 on December 6. With the theme 'Together Forever - Love is Happiness,' the collective wedding is a special highlight of the Vietnam Happy Fest 2025, symbolising the 80-year journey of Independence - Freedom - Happiness of the nation. This collective wedding is not only for young couples but also a moment to honour those who celebrate Silver, Gold, and Diamond anniversaries – 15, 30, or 50 years of marriage. Registration link for the event is at https://bit.ly/49s29yY.



Meanwhile, the Happy Vietnam 2025 Award Ceremony, held on December 6, will honour the most inspiring photo and video works about Vietnamese happiness.



An overview of the press conference to announce the organisation of the Vietnam Happy Fest 2025. (Photo: VNA)

In 2025, Vietnam has made a strong mark by rising eight spots to rank 46th in the World Happiness Index. This is not just a number, it is evidence of the positive energy spreading from the lives of the people, from humanitarian policies, and from the aspiration to build a fair, prosperous, and love-filled nation. ‘Happy Vietnam’ is an award for media works on human rights, where beautiful moments about the country and its people are captured through the authentic perspectives of tens of thousands of contributors, both domestic and international. Since its first edition in 2023, nearly 40,000 works, including photos and videos, have been submitted, creating a national archive of a happy Vietnam told by its people, for its people.



On December 7, the 'Bach Hoa Bo Hanh' traditional costume parade will be held, drawing the participation of around 800 people in traditional attire who will walk through the streets of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, setting a record for the largest parade of people wearing Vietnamese costumes.



In the evening of the same day, the ‘Happy Vietnam' music gala will conclude the three-day journey with music, lights, and emotions. Through the voices of many young artists like singers Bui Cong Nam and Lam Bao Ngoc, the image of a dynamic, compassionate, youthful, and optimistic Vietnam will be brought to life on stage in the heart of Hanoi./.