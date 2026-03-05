Vietnam, Greece agree to open agricultural markets, step up maritime cooperation

Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (left) meets with First Vice President of the Hellenic Parliament Ioannis Plakiotakis in Hanoi on March 3. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Industry and Trade

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and First Vice President of the Hellenic Parliament Ioannis Plakiotakis in Hanoi on March 3, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade on March 4. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and First Vice President of the Hellenic Parliament Ioannis Plakiotakis in Hanoi on March 3, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade on March 4.

At the meeting, Hung expressed his confidence that trade relations between the two countries will continue to expand in the coming time. He noted that Greece, as a member of the European Union, could serve as a bridge to further strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and the EU.

For his part, Plakiotakis said Greece was among the first EU member states to ratify the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and stressed that bilateral cooperation still holds ample room for growth thanks to opportunities generated by the deal.

Since the EVFTA took effect in 2020, two-way trade has maintained positive growth. In 2025, the figure reached nearly 587.32 million USD, up 16.42% year-on-year. Vietnam’s exports to Greece amounted to 465.54 million USD, an increase of 18.75%, while imports rose 8.85% to 121.78 million USD.

In January 2026 alone, bilateral trade turnover hit 52.7 million USD, up 27.4% year-on-year, with exports estimated at 45.3 million USD, up 25.5%, and imports at 7.4 million USD, up 40.3%.



Plakiotakis affirmed that Greece considers Vietnam an important economic partner in Southeast Asia, particularly given its impressive growth rate. He highlighted strong potential for cooperation in transport, logistics and agricultural exports.

Currently, Greece leads the world in maritime transport, operating more than 4,500 commercial vessels, accounting for about 20% of the global fleet. The country also has extensive experience in shipbuilding and repair and related logistics services.

Greek enterprises are ready to share expertise in maritime transport, shipbuilding and seafarer training with Vietnam, Plakiotakis said, adding that Greece also wishes to promote greater market access for agricultural and food products in which both sides have strengths.

Hung welcomed the proposal, expressing his hope that Greece could support technology transfer in shipbuilding and smart port operations to enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam's maritime sector. He also called on Greece to voice support within the EU for the early removal of the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood.



The two sides agreed to step up all-level delegation exchanges to further advance bilateral trade and economic cooperation in the time ahead./.