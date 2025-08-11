Vietnam grants visa exemptions to citizens of 12 countries to boost tourism

Tourists at Hoan Kiem Lake. Photo: VNA

The Government has announced a new resolution granting visa exemptions under its tourism stimulus programme to citizens of 12 countries.

Citizens of Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland will be allowed to stay in Việt Nam for up to 45 days from their date of entry for tourism purposes, regardless of passport type, provided that they meet the country’s entry requirements.

The measure will take effect from August 15, 2025, and remain in force until August 14, 2028. From that date, the current exemption for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland under the 2025 programme will no longer apply.

On August 8, the Government also issued a decree granting temporary visa exemptions to certain foreign nationals in special categories who qualify for preferential treatment to support socio-economic development.

These include high-ranking guests of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the State, scholars, scientists, professors, chief engineers and top-tier digital technology experts, investors and senior executives of major global enterprises; and prominent figures in culture, arts, sports and tourism with significant public influence.

According to the Government, the decree is designed to attract talent, high-quality human resources, innovative entrepreneurs and leading scientists in priority sectors such as semiconductors and core digital technologies, as well as influential cultural and sports personalities, with the aim of building a dynamic, globally competitive economy.