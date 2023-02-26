Making news
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 announces winners
In the men’s category, Quyet of Hanoi secured the honour for the second time before the first in the 2020 edition of the award.
In the previous season, striker Quyet brilliantly shone in the domestic leagues with nine goals. He captained Hanoi to take a hattrick of titles: V.League 1, National Cup and National Super Cup. He received MVP of the V.League 1 award. At the national level, he took silver with Vietnam at the AFF Cup 2022.
Striker Nguyen Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong earned the Silver Ball and midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc of Viettel, last year's winner, won the Bronze Ball.
In the women’s category, Nhu, now playing for Portuguese Lank FC, earned the fifth Golden Ball in her career, fourth in a row.
In 2022, she helped HCM City secure a double winning at the national championship and national cup. She was captain of the national team that won SEA Games gold and a place at the World Cup, a first for Vietnam. She also became the first Vietnamese female footballer to play abroad. The striker moved to Portuguese Lank FC last August and made a dream start with six goals and two assists, the second-highest scorer in her team.
The Silver Ball went to Tran Thi Thuy Trang and the Bronze Ball to Nguyen Bich Thuy, both from HCM City.
For fulsal players, goalkeeper Ho Van Y of Thai Son Nam won his second Golden Ball in a row. Khong Dinh Hung of Sahako and Chau Doan Phat of Thai Son Nam grabbed the Silver Ball and Bronze Ball, respectively.
Khuat Van Khang of Viettel and Vu Thi Hoa of Hanoi were honoured as the best young male and female players of the year. Meanwhile, Jamaican forward Rimario Gordon of Binh Duong was the best foreign player of 2022.
The Golden Ball title was first given in 1995 to the nation's best male player by Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper. It then opened to women; young men and young women plus foreign footballers and futsal players./.