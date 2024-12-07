Vietnam gives the highest priority to special solidarity with Laos: State President

State President Luong Cuong (fifth from right) receives Bounthong Chitmany, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and State Vice President of Laos on December 6. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always attaches importance and gives the highest priority to the Vietnam – Laos special solidarity, State President Luong Cuong told Bounthong Chitmany, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat and State Vice President of Laos.



Hosting a reception in Hanoi on December 6 for Bounthong, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, Cuong congratulated Laos on its 49th National Day as well as important and historical achievements that the Party, State and people of Laos have achieved after nearly 40 years of reform.



Bounthong congratulated Cuong on his election by the National Assembly as State President of Vietnam as well as the great and historically significant achievements that the Vietnamese people have obtained in recent times.



He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve many new and greater achievements, successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and successfully organise Party Congresses at all levels towards the 14th National Party Congress in early 2026.

Bounthong conveyed the close greetings from General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to State President Luong Cuong.



Bounthong informed Cuong about the good results of his visit to Vietnam and shared about the situation in Laos, especially the preparations for the 12th National Party Congress.



Cuong affirmed that Vietnam is ready to support and help Laos in the cause of national construction and development and hoped that the two countries will closely cooperate and support each other to successfully accomplish the Congress’s Resolution of each Party and successfully organise the Party National Congress for the new term.



State President Luong Cuong asked Bounthong to convey his thanks and close regards to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith./.