Vietnam, Germany set up energy partnership to advance green transition

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long (front, right) and Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Stefan Rouenhoff signed the joint declaration in the presence of Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (standing, sixth from left). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long and Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Stefan Rouenhoff signed a Joint Declaration establishing the Vietnam-Germany Energy Partnership in Berlin on July 3 (local time) in the presence of Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

The declaration lays a comprehensive framework to accelerate Vietnam’s energy transition, targeting carbon neutrality, enhanced energy security, and expanded business ties. Key priorities include refining energy policies; scaling up renewable energy such as offshore wind, solar power, and green hydrogen; digitalising the power sector, improving energy efficiency, modernising power grids and supporting decarbonisation in industries resistant to emissions cuts.

The partnership will operate through annual high-level steering committee meetings, technical working groups, and expanded efforts in training, research, and business networking, deepening energy collaboration between the two nations, thus contributing to sustainable development goals.

In a working session following the signing, Long and Rouenhoff expressed optimism about the growing momentum in bilateral trade, industry, and energy relations, particularly as both nations are pursuing green transition. Germany, Vietnam’s second largest trade partner in Europe, serves as a vital entry point for Vietnamese goods into the European Union, aligning with Germany’s strategy to diversify supply chains.

Long outlined Vietnam’s energy goals under its National Power Development Plan VIII, which aims for renewable sources to constitute 47-53% of total energy capacity by 2030. This includes 46-73 gigawatts of solar power and 32-55 gigawatts of wind power, with 6 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 and an additional 17 gigawatts by 2035.

Vietnam wishes for deeper cooperation with Germany in green hydrogen, workforce training, and building a robust energy ecosystem involving their small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

Rouenhoff praised the impact of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement on bilateral trade and reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to effective implementation. He also voiced support for expediting the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement. Both sides agreed to strengthen energy-related workforce training and to convene the third meeting of the Vietnam-Germany Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation in Vietnam later this year.

Later that day, Deputy Minister Long attended a seminar on German support for developing renewable energy hubs in Vietnam, co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the German Agency for Development Cooperation. The event drew representatives from German energy firms operating in Vietnam, including Enertrag, Enercon, RENAC, Neuman & Esser, GEO, and WPD. Participants discussed ongoing projects, future collaboration, and challenges needing solutions.

Franz-Josef Claes, Chairman and CEO of German energy group GEO, announced plans for a training centre in Vietnam to develop technical workers and engineers specialising in renewable energy, coupled with technology transfer initiatives to bolster Vietnam’s energy independence and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Dao Quang Vinh, senior advisor at GEO, added that the company aims for the facility to become a pioneering wind power training hub not only for Vietnam but for broader Southeast Asia./.