Vietnam-Germany relationship is a big success story: former German Ambassador
September 23, 2025 marks a special milestone in cooperative relations between Vietnam and Germany – exactly 50 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations (1975 – 2025). Since Vietnam and Germany upgraded bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in October 2011, the relationship between the two countries has continued to develop deeply, effectively and substantially in all fields.
On this occasion, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Germany interviewed Mr. Rolf Schulze, Chairman of the German-Vietnamese Association and former German Ambassador to Vietnam, on the development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.
Correspondent: Mr. Rolf Schulze, how do you evaluate the achievements of the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Germany over the past 50 years? What are the strengths that need to be promoted?
Mr. Rolf Schulze: The bilateral relationship between Germany and Vietnam over the past 50 years is a big success story and a win-win scenario for both countries. In international affairs, trade and economics, academic and professional training and in many more fields there is a remarkable network of cooperation. A milestone was the signing of a Strategic Partnership in 2011 which gives a framework for bilateral cooperation. Both countries support a rules-based international order in which borders are being respected and all countries, big or small, enjoy the same rights. Over the years, both countries have developed a close trade and investment relationship, within the European Union, Germany is by far Vietnam’s biggest trading partner and Vietnam is one of our most important trading partners within ASEAN. Nearly 400 German companies are doing business in Vietnam, they have realised considerable investments and they secure good jobs for many thousands Vietnamese workers. In education and training, the Vietnamese German University (VGU) near Ho Chi Minh City is flagship project we can be proud of. And the German House in Ho Chi Minh City is a monument for the friendship between our two nations. I am proud that I could make a modest contribution to the realisation of both projects during my time as German Ambassador to Vietnam (2007-2011).
Correspondent: Mr. Schulze, how do you assess the potential for cooperation between the two countries in the coming time, both in bilateral relations as well as at multilateral forums?
Mr. Rolf Schulze: Germany is amongst world leaders in engineering and technology. Vietnam is a rising star on the international horizon with breath-taking annual GDP growth rates and aspires to achieve developed country status by the year 2045. It seems to me evident that both countries are a perfect match for each other. Take for example Vietnam’s plans to build a high-speed rail link between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. I have been informed that German companies stand ready to make their contribution to this project. In the field of vocational training there are efforts under way to facilitate the recruitment of young talented Vietnamese students to study and work in Germany. As a matter of fact, the German Vietnamese Association whose president I am, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Vietnamese training and recruitment company; in this document we pledge our support when it comes to opening doors in our country.
In multilateral fora, Germany and Vietnam will undoubtedly continue their fruitful coordination within the UN system.
Correspondent: Does the German Vietnamese Association have any plans this year to celebrate the two countries' diplomatic relations?
Mr. Rolf Schulze: The German Vietnamese Association has a full agenda for the year 2025. At the end of June, we organised in Berlin a high-ranking international conference to discuss trade and economic relations. Nearly 200 experts participated. The CEO of German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) and the CEO of BWA Global Economic Network gave key-note speeches. We were privileged to receive an official delegation of the Vietnam Germany Association on this occasion in Berlin. Only a few weeks ago, we welcomed a delegation of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO). Soon we will meet with friends in Hamburg to learn from representatives of the younger generation about their bilateral experiences. The famous writer Khue Pham will be the guest of honour and give a reading out of her last book which has become a best-seller in Germany. Later this year, I will open an exhibition on urban development in Vietnam. The event will take place in the German House. And in October, a delegation of our Association will pay a return visit to Vietnam and have official talks with our counterparts in Hanoi. To take even better care of our activities in Vietnam, we recently appointed a delegate in this country who will help us to coordinate common programs.
Correspondent: In your opinion, what should the two countries do to continue to develop bilateral relations in the coming time?
Mr. Rolf Schulze: The toolbox for the development of our bilateral relations is well prepared. What matters most is to keep up the momentum and to assure a sustained approach to issues of common interest. As I understand it, there a plans under way for high-ranking visits in both directions. And there are also ideas for a possible up-grading pf our Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Partnership. These would be steps into the right direction.
Correspondent: Thank you very much!