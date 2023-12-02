Vietnam General Confederation of Labour convenes 13th National Congress

The 13th National Congress of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) for the 2023-2028 tenure opened in Hanoi on December 2, bringing together 1,100 delegates representing more than 11 million trade union members nationwide.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, along with many senior Party, State and Government officials joined representatives of big corporations and economic groups, and international delegates at the event.



In his opening remarks, VGCL Standing Vice President Tran Thanh Hai noted that the congress is an important political event and a great festival of the working class and trade union organisations, which is expected to decide major matters relating to workers and public servants, as well as trade union operations.



Over the past five years, the Party and State issued many guidelines, policies and laws, especially the Politburo’s Resolution No. 02 dated June 12, 2021 on renovating the organisation and operation of the country's trade union organisation in the new situation, thus facilitating such activities, he said.



Highlighting reforms by all-level trade unions, the official said they and the working class have proven their position, role and responsibility in the cause of national industrialisation and modernisation, and international integration.



The congress will review achievements, look into shortcomings, draw lessons learned from the 2018 - 2023 term, and set out goals, tasks and solutions for the next five years, according to Hai.



VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang presented a report looking back on the performance by all-level trade unions, especially the VGCL, over the past five years, highlighting that they actively engaged in the process of building policies and laws to better protect the rights and interests of labourers, including pushing for raising the regional minimum wage, which has increased by 25.34% compared to the beginning of the term.



In addition, they have played the advisory role in organising annual dialogues between the Prime Minister and workers, labourers’ forums chaired by the NA Chairperson, and meetings between NA deputies and workers.



Over the past five years, more than 4.4 million people have been admitted to trade unions and over 24,000 trade unions at the grassroots level have been established, Khang said, adding that multiple solutions have been taken to improve the operational quality of trade union organisations.



Addressing the congress, Party General Secretary Trong praised the efforts and achievements of workers’ movements and trade union organisations nationwide, emphasising that the trade union organisation of Vietnam has significantly contributed to strengthening the Vietnamese working class.



The leader asked the VGCL to be fully aware of its missions as a political-social organisation operating in a socialist-oriented market economy under the leadership of the Party and the management of the State. Therefore, it should continue coordinating with the State, agencies and organisations in the political system and employers to better ensure the legitimate rights and interests of labourers.



He also stressed the need to further revamp the communication work and personnel training in order to build a strong, modern working class, saying that trade union organisations should help each trade union member and labourer gain deeper awareness of the Party, the regime, the class, the trade union organisation, and citizen responsibilities, thus making greater efforts in studying and working, and actively participating in emulation movements. At the same time, trade unions at all levels must well perform their role as the representative of working people, taking care of and protecting their legal and legitimate rights and interests.



Pointing to the complex domestic and global economic situation, which has affected job stability and income of labourers, the Party chief urged the VGCL to pay more attention to building long-term welfare programmes in support of trade union members and labourers, especially those in difficult circumstances.



With the emergence of new employment forms and relations, all-level trade unions must adapt their organisational models, as well as the goals and methods of operation to the needs and aspirations of labourers, he said.



The leader reminded trade unions of their role in the building of the Party and political system, supervisions, social criticism, and the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.



To meet requirements in the new situation, it is a must to further reform trade union activities and enhance the quality of trade union officials, he said, urging more attention from Party agencies, Party organisations, authorities and organisations to the work.



Trong expressed his belief that the trade union organisation, the working class and labourers of Vietnam will make new strides in the 2023-2028 tenure, significantly contributing to the cause of reform, and national industrialisation and modernisation./.