Vietnam Friendship Village honoured
The village, run by the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA), covers over 3 hectares in Van Canh commune, Hoai Duc district of Hanoi. It is intended to support war veterans, former youth volunteers and their children who are Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims.
It was built with cooperation of six countries – the US, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, and the UK - following the initiative of George George Mizo, a US veteran who joined the war in the south of Vietnam.
Colonel Nguyen Thang Long, director of the village, said the establishment is now home to about 7,000 war veterans and former youth volunteers, and nearly 700 AO victims from different localities.
More than 60 other war veterans and former youth volunteers from 36 cities and provinces are also admitted to the village each month for nursing, caring and treatment.
In his remarks, Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong, President of the VWVA, called the village a symbol of international solidarity, for peace, friendship and cooperation, between Vietnamese war veterans and their foreign peers and peace organisations.
Lauding the performance by the village’s staff, he expressed his hope that they will take a better care of war veterans, former youth volunteers and AO victims, both materially and spiritually./.