Vietnam, France seek to strengthen strategic partnership through local cooperation

At the working session with the CCI Alsace-Eurométropole (Photo: VNA)

A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in France led by Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang visited Strasbourg, the capital of France’s Grand Est region, marking their first official trip of 2025 aimed at fostering local-level cooperation between the two countries.

During the two-day visit from February 5-6, the delegation held a working session with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Alsace-Eurométropole, the Grand Est Regional Council, and Eurométropole de Strasbourg.

Meeting with Jean-Luc Heimburger, President of the CCI Alsace-Eurométropole, Ambassador Thang provided an overview of Vietnam’s economic development and its investment and trade relations with France and other global partners. He proposed enhancing bilateral trade by increasing Vietnamese shipments of key products such as agricultural produce, seafood, textiles, and footwear to the Alsace market, while encouraging the import of high-tech products, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods from the region into Vietnam.

He also invited local investors to explore opportunities in Vietnam, particularly in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, agriculture, renewable energy, innovation, digital transformation, and semiconductors.

Thang suggested that the CCI Alsace-Eurométropole share its expertise in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including training programmes, management consulting, and assistance in accessing international markets. Additionally, he called for collaboration in organising economic forums, trade fairs, and business networking events to facilitate market entry for companies from both countries.

During his meeting with Christian Debève, a member of the Grand Est Regional Council, the Vietnamese diplomat expressed a desire to strengthen economic and trade ties between Vietnam and the region. He also emphasised the importance of educational collaboration through student and researcher exchange programmes, which would improve human resources quality and foster mutual understanding between the two sides.

Regarding technology and innovation, the two parties discussed potential cooperation in research and development (R&D), particularly in biotechnology, health care, and renewable energy. They also considered establishing joint research projects and innovation centers to support sustainable development.

Thang further proposed cultural exchange and tourism promotion initiatives to enhance people-to-people connections. He highlighted the value of cultural events, art exhibitions, and culinary weeks in promoting both regions’ images and attracting tourists.

Additionally, the ambassador underscored the importance of decentralised cooperation by encouraging twinning relationships between Vietnamese localities and Grand Est. Such partnerships, he said, would facilitate the exchange of expertise in urban management, economic development, and environmental protection.

During his working session with Anne-Marie Jean, Vice President of Eurométropole de Strasbourg in charge of training, economy, business, ecological transition, and sustainable tourism, the two sides explored cooperation opportunities in strategic areas. They agreed to collaborate in supporting local businesses in launching economic initiatives, paving the way for investment opportunities, and fostering trade exchanges between Vietnamese enterprises and Strasbourg-based companies.

The ambassador proposed collaboration in developing smart transportation, green mobility, and sustainable infrastructure, given Vietnam’s focus on smart urban development and urban mobility. He noted that Strasbourg's expertise in sustainable transportation solutions could serve as a valuable model for Vietnam.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Jean-Luc Heimburger stated that the meeting with the Vietnamese delegation helped enhance mutual understanding and underscored the significant potential for cooperation between Alsace, Grand Est, and Vietnam. He emphasised the need for direct meetings between Vietnamese and Alsace business leaders to explore business collaboration opportunities.

Christian Debève, who oversees international relations at the Grand Est Regional Council, highlighted the region’s strong transportation infrastructure, international airports, and world-renowned cuisine and wines as advantages for Vietnamese businesses looking to invest or partner with French companies. He also expressed enthusiasm for expanding Vietnam-France cooperation in agriculture, tourism, and education, noting that over 8,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying at universities in the region.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie Jean expressed support for Vietnam’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. She emphasised that Vietnam’s sustainability goals align with France’s environmental priorities, particularly in Strasbourg, a city strongly committed to ecological protection, improving quality of life, and promoting a sustainable economy. She also expressed interest in meeting Vietnamese businesses at the Viva Tech 2025 in Paris in June, viewing it as an important platform for innovation and digital technology exchanges.

As part of the visit, Ambassador Thang and the delegation toured BioValley Alsace, a regional hub for innovation and competition./.