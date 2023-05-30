Vietnam Fisheries Trade Union raises fishermen's awarness on combatting IUU fishing

Vietnam Fisheries Trade Union (VFTU) on May 29 held a communication event aiming to raise awareness of union members on national sovereignty over seas and islands as well as on the prevention and combat of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Participants at the event were updated on the current situation of the country's sea and islands, efforts to combat IUU fishing associated with the responsibilities of union members and fishermen towards having the “yellow card” imposed by the European Commission on Vietnamese fishery products removed.



According to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the VFTU has 90 chapters in 16 out of 28 coastal provinces and cities, with nearly 18,000 members and over 5,200 fishing vessels of more than 15m in length.

In recent years, the VFTU has been proactive in popularising legal documents on seas and islands and calling on its members and boat owners to combat IUU fishing. It has coordinated with relevant agencies in providing national flags, first aid kits and life vests to fishermen.



The trade union has timely issued statements rejecting the unilateral fishing ban in the East Sea by foreign countries, as well as protesting acts that hinder, drive away, attack and arrest people and property of union members and Vietnamese fishermen.



At the event, the VFTU signed several cooperation agreements with enterprises such as Son Ha Group, Bao Viet Insurance Corporation and Minh Hong Phuc Vietnam Co. Ltd. These agreements will create favourable conditions for union members to access products and services at preferential prices, thereby helping them feel secure while operating at sea, contributing to protecting the country's sovereignty over sea and islands./.