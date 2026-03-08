Vietnam Festival 2026 in Osaka spreads Vietnamese culture

Ao dai (traditional long dress) and other traditional Vietnamese attire showcased at the Vietnam Festival 2026 in Osaka. Photo: VNA

The vibrant colours of Vietnamese culture are being showcased in Japan as the two-day Vietnam Festival 2026 officially opened in Osaka on March 7, drawing strong interest from the Vietnamese community and Japanese friends who appreciate Vietnamese culture.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha emphasised that the event is not only a cultural celebration rich in Vietnamese identity for the community in Japan, but also a vivid symbol of solidarity and close ties among overseas Vietnamese towards their homeland. Through diverse and meaningful exchange activities, the festival contributes to strengthening unity within the Vietnamese community abroad while serving as a bridge of friendship that promotes trust, mutual understanding and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.



In the context of Vietnam entering a new stage of development following the 14th National Party Congress, people-to-people diplomacy and cultural exchanges such as the Vietnam Festival in Osaka carry increasing significance. The event reflects Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, while highlighting the role of overseas Vietnamese communities in promoting the country’s image, spreading cultural values and enhancing Vietnam’s soft power on the international stage.



The opening ceremony featured a series of impressive cultural performances. One of the most striking highlights was a traditional costume show introducing ao dai (traditional long dress) and other traditional Vietnamese attire, with the participation of hundreds of Vietnamese women living in the Kansai region.



Another notable highlight of the festival was a consular assistance booth and a free health consultation service organised by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka, aiming to support members of the Vietnamese community in the Kansai region. The service is expected to assist around 130 Vietnamese participants seeking medical advice and health checkups.



The festival also features numerous food stalls offering traditional Vietnamese dishes that bring familiar flavours of home to overseas Vietnamese while introducing new culinary experiences to Japanese visitors. In addition, exhibition spaces displaying products and services from Vietnamese businesses help promote brands and encourage trade and investment between the two countries./.