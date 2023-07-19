Vietnam Fatherland Front leader meets chairman of Chinese parliament

Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, had a meeting in Beijing on July 19 with Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.



Chien expressed his delight at the flourishing relations between the two Parties and the two countries, especially the significance of the official visits to China by CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in November 2022 and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in late June 2023.



Vietnam highly treasures and gives the top priority to the ties with China. It also supports China to develop and bring into play its positive role to help with regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity, he affirmed.



He briefed his host on the VFF’s position and role in the current period, along with its cooperation with the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), including implementing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation for 2014 - 2019 which has been extended.



About the visit by the VFF Central Committee delegation, he said he will meet Wang Huning, member of the CPC Central Committee’s Politburo Standing Committee and Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, to discuss cooperation orientations for the time ahead, the signing of a new MoU, and the organisation of the second friendship exchange between the VFF and the CPPCC, and between the VFF committees of the seven Vietnamese provinces bordering Yunnan province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China.



The visiting official said he hopes Zhao will support the CPPCC to successfully cooperate with the VFF, and that as the President of the VFF Central Committee, he will do his utmost to further contribute to the traditional neighbourliness and friendship between the two Parties, States, and peoples, and help promote fruitful ties between the VFF and the CPPCC as well as between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the National People’s Congress of China.



Zhao shared his guest’s view on the two countries’ relations, noting China highly values the top priority Vietnam gives to the development of bilateral connections.



China is ready to join Vietnam in strategic cooperation and socialism building, he remarked.



He said that the two countries should increase high-level exchanges, tap into the potential of their complementarity and ensure uninterrupted supply chains, boost people-to-people exchanges, comply with their common perceptions, and accelerate multifaceted cooperation.



On this occasion, Chien conveyed National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s invitation to visit Vietnam to his host, and invited the Chinese parliament to send a delegation to the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, scheduled to take place in Vietnam from September 14 to 18.



Zhao voiced his hope to visit Vietnam at an appropriate point of time and said the two countries should strengthen exchanges between their legislative bodies.



Also on July 19, the VFF Central Committee delegation had a working session with head of the Beijing CPPCC Committee Wei Xiaodong and visited the CPC Museum./.