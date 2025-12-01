Vietnam Fatherland Front allocates additional aid to hard-hit flood provinces

Armed forces help people clean up the environment to soon stabilise life after severe floods in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on November 29 allocated an additional 150 billion VND (nearly 5.7 million USD) to four provinces severely affected by the historic floods that devastated the central and Central Highlands regions this month.

Under the latest decision, Dak Lak province will receive 50 billion VND, Khanh Hoa 40 billion VND, while Gia Lai and Lam Dong will each be provided 30 billion VND. This brings the total funding distributed by the VFF’s Central Relief Committee to the four provinces to 275 billion VND as of November 29

Specifically, cumulative allocations now stand at 90 billion VND for Dak Lak, 60 billion VND for Khanh Haa, 75 billion VND for Gia Lai and 50 billion VND for Lam Dong.

The emergency support comes as the regions continue to reel from the heaviest flooding seen in decades.

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, the floods left 98 people dead and 10 missing. Economic losses have climbed to an estimated 14.35 trillion VND (544 million USD), reflecting extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and agricultural production.

The VFF said the relief funds represent the heartfelt contributions of public officials, workers, businesses, member organisations of the Front, entrepreneurs, artists, intellectuals, overseas Vietnamese, and foreign residents in Vietnam. Donations were made through the Central Relief Committee’s official account with the shared goal of helping affected communities overcome hardship and rebuild their lives./.