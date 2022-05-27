Vietnam facilitates lychee purchase by Chinese traders in Bac Giang: Spokeswoman

Competent agencies and localities of Vietnam, including Bac Giang – the country’s lychee growing hub – always create favourable conditions for Chinese businesses and traders to buy the fruit in Bac Giang, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a routine press conference on May 26.



Answering a question on the purchase of lychee in Bac Giang by Chinese businesses and traders, Hang said over the past time, Vietnamese and Chinese agencies and localities have closely coordinated in creating favourable conditions for their businesses, traders and supermarket chains to research the market and conduct trade promotion for agricultural products, reaping positive results.



They have also joined hands in organising activities in both countries to promote lychee sale, attracting the attention of many Chinese firms, and regularly exchanged information about export-import regulations, contributing to raising the efficiency of customs clearance and goods circulation in accordance with pandemic prevention and control requirements in each country, the spokeswoman added.



She said Bac Giang province on May 25 organised an online conference on lychee promotion, which was linked with 80 sites at home and abroad. The event saw the participation of representatives from ministries, agencies, localities, fruit export-import associations, retail groups, supermarket chains and businesses, and traders, including those from Chinese localities like Guangxi, Yunnan and Sichuan.



According to the spokeswoman, the lychee harvest season in Bac Giang is scheduled to last for two months, starting from May 25, and hundreds of Chinese traders have completed entry procedures to go to the northern province for the purchase of the fruit./.