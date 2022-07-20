Vietnam eyes to expand coffee exports to Africa

The Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Vietnamese trade offices in Africa will jointly organise a session to give consultations to domestic businesses on exporting coffee to the African market.



The event will directly take place on July 21 in the Central Highlands of Dak Lak - which is considered the "capital" of coffee in Vietnam, and via Zoom platform and the Trade Promotion Agency’s Facebook fanpage.



According to the agency, experts from the Vietnamese trade offices in Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria will clarify issues of concern to businesses related to the import and export of coffee products to the African market such as quality, payment and shipping methods, and goods insurance.



With a population of over 1.4 billion people, and the high demand in importing many types of goods, Africa is really a promising market for Vietnamese products, especially coffee.



The market spends about 750 million USD on importing coffee, in which, Vietnam is one of the five main coffee suppliers.



In addition to raw products, a number of Vietnamese coffee processors such as Trung Nguyen and King Coffee, are also interested in this market.



The programme will offer a good chance for Vietnamese businesses to learn about the market, thereby avoiding risks when exporting coffee to African countries./.