Vietnam eyes 8 billion USD in fruit, vegetable export value in 2025

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable sector aims to achieve 8 billion USD in export revenue in 2025, building on significant market expansion and sound growth, according to the Vietnam Fruits and Vegetables Association (VINAFRUIT).

The sector's robust performance in 2024 with export revenue of 7.1 billion USD has set a strong foundation for this target. Vietnamese produce notably strengthened its position in key markets, rising to the second place from the third in China, while recording remarkable growth of over 30% in the US and 80% in Thailand.

Currently, the country’s fresh and processed products have established presence in more than 60 markets globally.

Chairman of the association Nguyen Thanh Binh said although trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts will be the major challenges to agricultural export in 2025, the 8 billion USD export target is feasible, hinging on businesses’ expansion of their share in key markets and investment in modern post-harvest technology.

Enterprises should pay due attention to improving product quality and enhancing competitive edge, while maintaining strict compliance with bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, he suggested.

The association has advocated for comprehensive reform to driver strong growth, he said, adding it is necessary to accelerate negotiations for official export channels in traditional markets and explore new territories. He laid stress on the significance of supporting farmers to establish growing area codes and packaging facility certifications, alongside developing national standards for key exports./.