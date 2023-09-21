Vietnam eye AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Finals

Vietnam will play Bangladesh in the opening match at the Vietnam Football Federation's Youth Football Centre.



They then face Australia on September 22 and the Philippines two days later.



Speaking at a press conference on September 19, Vietnam coach Akira Ijiri said his players have prepared really well and hoped to advance to the final round.



"We are ready for the second qualifications," said Ijiri.



"To us, every rival is the same. We will play our best. Our senior team played in the 2023 World Cup, so we will play with 100 per cent of ability to maintain our reputation.



"After the World Cup, women's football receives much more attention from media and supporters which pushes for players to play harder."



The Japanese tactician said Vietnam's target is to play in the finals and enter top eight so that players would have chance to compete with strong rivals to sharpen their skills and gain experience competitive football.



Coach Raeanne Dower of Australia was impressed with the hospitality of the hosts. She said Vietnam, the Philippines and Australia had positive results at the World Cup which motivated young players to raise their dream of playing at the world-level tournaments.



Australia respected all teams and referees and set high goal in the second qualifier.



Because this a was young players' tournament so there was not many videos available to analyse teams. But it helped players be focused and show their ability.



Coach Sinisha Cohadzic of the Philippines revealed that he called best players and they had 20 days training for the tournament.



The coaching board told players the team's tactics and philosophy which are elements to help his team have food result.



Like Ijiri, Cohadzic also wanted his girls maintain Filipino pride as a 2023 World Cup participant at the Asian tournament.



Coah Mahbubur Rahman Litu of Bangladesh revealed that his team trained together for three months ahead of the competition. All three rivals were stronger than Bangladesh, he thought, but his players will make it a competitive event with highest score as possible.



His girls lacked international competition experience so this was a chance for them to learn and play./.