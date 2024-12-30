Vietnam extends condolences to RoK over deadly plane crash

The scene of the crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla province, the RoK, December 29, 2024. (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)

State President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 29 sent messages of condolences to Acting President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Choi Sang-mok over the Jeju Air plane crash which caused multiple fatalities and injuries earlier the same day.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man cabled a message of sympathy to Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK Woo Won-shik.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his condolences to Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul./.