Making news
Vietnam extends condolences to RoK over deadly plane crash
State President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 29 sent messages of condolences to Acting President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Choi Sang-mok over the Jeju Air plane crash which caused multiple fatalities and injuries earlier the same day.
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man cabled a message of sympathy to Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK Woo Won-shik.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his condolences to Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul./.