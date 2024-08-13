Vietnam extends condolences to Brazil over deadly plane crash
(Photo: TV Globo/VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam on August 12 cabled a message of condolences to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over the plane crash in the country on August 9, which killed 61 people.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son extended condolences to his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira./.