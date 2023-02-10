Making news
Vietnam expresses view on Chinese air balloon shot down over US airspace
Speaking at the Foreign Ministry’s regular press briefing, Deputy Spokesman Doan Khac Viet highlighted Vietnam’s hope for the US and China to continue resolving disagreements via dialogue on the basis of the United Nations Charter and international law, thus contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.
“So far, we haven’t received any reports by relevant agencies, the press, or people about high-altitude balloons spotted in Vietnam,” he added.
Earlier, the US media reported that a Chinese balloon entered the US airspace and was shot down by a US fighter jet off the coast of Carolina, over the Atlantic Ocean, on February 4 afternoon (local time).
On February 3, the Foreign Ministry of China said the unintended entry of the “airship” into US airspace was due to force majeure, and that the balloon is used for scientific research, mainly meteorological research.
“Due to the influence of westerly winds and its limited self-control capability, the airship deviated from its intended course,” the Chinese ministry added./.