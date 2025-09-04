Vietnam expresses deep gratitude following 80th National Day celebrations



The central steering committee for the celebrations of major national holidays and important historic events for 2023–2025 has extended its heartfelt thanks to leaders, veterans, citizens, armed forces, and international friends, who made the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day a resounding success.

Following is the letter of thanks:



CENTRAL STEERING COMMITTEE FOR THE CELEBRATIONS OF MAJOR NATIONAL HOLIDAYS AND IMPORTANT HISTORIC EVENTS, 2023–2025



Hanoi, September 3, 2025



LETTER OF THANKS



The activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025), particularly the solemn commemoration ceremony, military parade and march at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, were celebrated as a resounding success and a true grand festival of the entire nation. They affirmed the contemporary significance and enduring vitality of the August Revolution and the National Day, vigorously promoting patriotic traditions, national pride, and the great unity strength of the entire people while generating momentum and aspirations for dedication towards a peaceful, prosperous, and thriving Vietnam.



The central steering committee for the celebrations of major national holidays and important historic events for 2023–2025 would like to extend its profound gratitude and respectful thanks to:



- Incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, and Fatherland Front;



-Veteran revolutionaries, heroic Vietnamese mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and Labour Heroes, generals, officers, soldiers, war veterans, former public security officers, former youth volunteers, former frontline conscripted workers, militia, guerrillas, families of martyrs, wounded and sick soldiers, people who rendered service to the nation, compatriots of ethnic minority groups, religious dignitaries, and generations of officials and soldiers who devoted and sacrificed for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and for the cause of national construction, defence and development;



- Compatriots and members of the armed forces nationwide and Vietnamese living abroad;



- Leaders of Parties, States, Governments and peoples of fraternal countries, and international organisations who supported, helped and attended the commemoration, and sending congratulatory messages;



- Ministries, departments, sectors, agencies, organisations, cities, and provinces;



- Generals, officers, soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security, militia, sectors, and social groups who took part in the parade and march;



- Experts, scientists, artists, designers, programme producers, businesspeople, sponsors, and reporters, editors and technicians from domestic and international press and publishing agencies;



- Officials, public employees and workers of agencies, units and socio-political organisations; union members, association members and volunteers; grassroots security and public order safeguarding forces; children and young people;



- Parade contingents from fraternal countries: China, Russia, Laos, and Cambodia;



- And, in particular, the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the entire people of the capital city…



For participating in the commemorative activities and making positive and effective contributions to the success of the events marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. These contributions powerfully spread a profound message of the aspiration for independence, freedom, peace and friendship to international friends, while bringing immense pride and emotion to compatriots, cadres and soldiers across the country.



The success of these activities and the commemoration once again affirmed a fundamental truth: every victory of the Vietnamese Revolution originates from the people, is by the people, and is for the people. The central steering committee believes that the immortal spirit of the August Revolution and the National Day will continue to be a great driving force, enabling our nation to confidently enter a new era of development as well as the writing of additional brilliant golden pages in the nation’s history.



Respectfully,

Thank you.



HEAD OF THE CENTRAL STEERING COMMITTEE



Tran Cam Tu

Politburo Member

Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat./.