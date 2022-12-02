Making news
Vietnam Expo 2022 kicks off in HCM City
The event features several specialised exhibitions such as the ones on landscape and gardening technology, elevator and technology, electronics and smart appliances, baby toys, and gifts and household appliances.
It gathers about 550 booths of more than 520 enterprises from 20 countries and territories.
Nguyen Van Nga, Director of the Agency for Southern Affairs at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Vietnam Expo is a series of specialised trade promotion events in which enterprises of different sectors will engage in many activities to boost trade and business partnerships.
The expo also provides a chance for domestic and international companies to access latest products and state-of-the-art technologies in the world and develop their brands, she added.
Vietnam Expo 2022 is scheduled to last through December 3./.