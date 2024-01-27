Making news
Vietnam expected to welcome more ASEAN tourists this year
The pavilion of Vietnam, covering 54 sq.m., featured the five provinces of Dien Bien, Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh and three travel companies who introduced a number of tourism products to regional and international businesses.
Data from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) showed that about 2.1 million of the 12.6 million international visitors to Vietnam in 2023 came from the ASEAN countries.
Given this, at this year’s event, Vietnam also looked to popularise its tourism images to attract more travellers from the ASEAN members since with a combined population of 670 million, the bloc is a potential market for travel companies of Vietnam as well as regional countries.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung told the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents on January 25 that intra-ASEAN tourism is highly important and holds favourable conditions such as many cultural similarities, beautiful landscapes, and hospitable people. These are advantages for attracting tourists from both the member countries and others across the world. To do that, each nation needs to step up the introduction of its beauty and potential.
He also highly valued the Vietnamese localities and businesses taking part in the fair, which, he said, was a chance to advertise the country’s tourism potential and strengths to international friends to help reach this year’s target of 17 - 18 million international tourist arrivals./.