Vietnam expands int’l cooperation to address new challenges in education
Bui Thanh Nam, Vice Chairman of the Council of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University Hanoi, attended and delivered a speech at a session on traditional education in APEC economies, held within the framework of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on September 4.
Discussing the 21st century’s challenges to traditional education systems in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies, the session drew the participation of representatives from leading universities in Russia, China, Japan and Vietnam.
In his speech, Nam shared his experiences in reforming educational methods at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, which received applause from participants.
According to Nam, in the context of implementing an open-door strategy in education, Vietnam is expanding international cooperation beyond the exchange of lecturers and students.
The university is also seeking new cooperation directions, such as mutual credit recognition, and allowing students to participate in advanced training abroad while ensuring they complete their programmes domestically, with manageable financial burdens.
Delegates also emphasised the need to enhance international cooperation in education rapidly and flexibly to address current challenges.
Themed “Far East 2030. Combining Strengths to Create New Potential,” the 9th Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok from September 3-6, attracting the attendance of over 6,000 delegates from 76 countries and territories./.