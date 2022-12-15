Vietnam, Europe boost cooperation in tackling trade frauds

General Director of the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) Nguyen Van Can and Director-General of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) Ville Itälä signed a customs administrative cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese Finance Ministry and OLAF in Brussels on December 14.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit marking the 45th anniversary of their relationship.

Under the agreement, the two sides will share intelligence information and assist in the verification and investigation of those involved in the smuggling of tobacco, counterfeit goods and fraud of origin and customs value, transfer pricing, illegal transport of waste and trade in endangered species of wild fauna and flora under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

OLAF is also committed to supporting training and experience sharing for GDVC enforcement officers.

The move is expected to boost two-way trade between Vietnam and the EU; attract more investment to Vietnam, and contribute to delivering on Vietnam’s commitments to the goal of "Green Customs" as recommended by the World Customs Organisation (WCO)./.