Vietnam, EU work to expand cooperation in priority areas

The second meeting of the political affairs sub-committee of the Joint Committee under the EU-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCA) took place virtually on April 13.



Assistant to the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Deputy Managing Director for Asia and Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni co-chaired the event, which was held on the occasion of Vietnam and the EU celebrating a decade of signing the PCA (June, 2012 – 2022).



The sides discussed recent notable situations and a number of key policy orientations for socio-economic development and international collaboration in their respective areas.



Lauding the bilateral ties’ progress despite COVID-19, particularly in trade-investment and pandemic-prevention cooperation, they agreed to further strengthen and expand join works during their recovery phase in such prioritised sectors as trade-investment, sciece-technology, green transition, digital transformation, innovation, agriculture and security-defence.



They also discussed the promotion of cooperation at multilateral forums like the UN and the Asia-Europe Forum (ASEM) as well as the frameworks of the Mekong sub-region cooperation and of the ASEAN – EU strategic partnership./.