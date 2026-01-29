Vietnam, EU seek to deepen bilateral relations

State President Luong Cuong and EC President António Costa hold a press conference to announce the upgrade of Vietnam-EU relationship into comprehensive strategic partnership. Photo: VNA

President Cuong said the EC President’s visit is of great importance as it comes shortly after the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). He noted the trip also marks a milestone in Vietnam–EU relations, as the two sides upgrade their ties to a



The Vietnamese leader said he had held open, sincere and mutually-trusted talks with EC President Costa. The two sides agreed that, after 35 years of diplomatic ties, the Vietnam–EU relations have developed positively across areas, especially in politics and diplomacy, trade, investment, defence, security, climate change response, and agriculture. They also noted there remains significant potential and huge room to be further explored.



He stressed that Vietnam views the EU as one of its key global partners and seeks to deepen bilateral relations, noting that the two sides discussed concrete steps to implement the Vietnam–EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and addressed regional and international matters of mutual concern.



The two sides are committed to strengthening political trust through high-level visits and meetings, effectively implementing existing cooperation mechanisms, and expanding new ones, the State President said, adding that they also agreed to enhance collaboration in responding to global challenges, promote multilateralism, uphold international law in line with the UN Charter, and peacefully resolve disputes.



According to the Vietnamese leader, the two sides also agreed that economic cooperation remains a key driver of the bilateral relations, committing to work closely to uphold and strengthen free trade, facilitate market access and expansion, implement the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) effectively, and expedite the ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



President Cuong called on the EU to promote maritime economic cooperation, support Vietnam in developing sustainable fisheries, and expedite the removal of the EC’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood. He also welcomed EU corporations and businesses to expand investment in new and strategic areas of mutual interest, including green transition, digital transition, energy transition, and the effective implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership.



He also proposed making science, technology, and innovation a core pillar of bilateral cooperation, shifting from project-based collaboration to ecosystem-based partnerships aimed at co-developing technology, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable growth under the JETP.



Regarding multilateral issues, President Cuong affirmed that Vietnam will work closely with the EU to promote respect for international law and multilateralism. He also urged the EU to continue making active contributions to maintaining peace, stability, freedom of navigation and overflight, and the rule of law in the East Sea, based on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) .



He also emphasised the importance of continuing to support ASEAN's unity and central role in the regional architecture, as well as backing ASEAN’s and Vietnam's stance on the East Sea issue, resolving disputes by peaceful means, without using or threatening to use force, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. He reiterated the commitment to fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and expressed his desire to develop a practical and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in accordance with international law.



The State President said he believed that EC President Costa’s official visit to Vietnam will serve as a strong impetus to elevate the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new height, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both sides and contributing positively to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world.



For his part, the EC President expressed his honour to visit Vietnam and congratulated the country on successfully organising the 14th National Party Congress. He affirmed that the EU is committed to strengthening and deepening its partnership with Vietnam based on mutual respect and shared common goals.



EC President Costa stated that after 35 years of establishing diplomatic relations, EU-Vietnam relations have reached an important milestone with both sides officially upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the depth, scope of current cooperation, and expectations for future development in key areas such as trade, green transition, digital transformation, security, and people-to-people exchanges. This decision not only demonstrates the positive outcomes of past cooperation but also confirms the increasing closeness between the two sides in the future, he stressed.



Highlighting that Vietnam has become the EU’s first comprehensive strategic partner in Southeast Asia, he noted this clearly demonstrates the importance that the EU places on the region as well as Vietnam's growing role. The EC President affirmed that the EU is determined to become a long-term, reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific region, with an inclusive, principled approach and tangible presence.



Regarding economic cooperation, EC President Costa praised the positive results of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which has contributed to integration and growth for both sides. He stressed that there is still significant potential for cooperation between the two sides, ranging from trade, clean energy, and the blue economy to defence, security, and many other areas.



In the context of the international order facing many challenges, EC President Costa said that the EU and Vietnam need to stand together as trustworthy and responsible partners, working to promote shared prosperity and protect international law. He affirmed that the EU-Vietnam partnership also contributes to strengthening coordination on global issues, from sustainable supply chains, green transition and digital transformation, to maritime security, regional stability, and cooperation in multilateral organisations./.