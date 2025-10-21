Vietnam establishes National Steering Committee on Data

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) and officials mark the inauguration of National Data Centre No. 1 at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi on August 18, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 20 signed a decision on the establishment of the National Steering Committee on Data (steering committee).

The steering committee, a new inter-sectoral coordination organisation, is responsible for researching, providing advice and recommendations, and helping the Government, the Prime Minister, and the head of the steering committee in directing and coordinating the implementation of policies, strategies, mechanisms, and national-scale solutions on data, and activities of building and developing national databases and sectoral databases. Its function also include the integration, synchronisation, storage, sharing, analysis, utilisation, and coordination of data within the national general database; and resolution of cross-sectoral data-related matters.

It also provides guidance on strategies, programmes, policies, projects, and initiatives related to national-scale data solutions within the authority of the Government and the Prime Minister.

Besides, its also helps the Government in directing ministries, agencies and localities in achieving national data objectives, coordinating the implementation of inter-agency projects, and supervising the storage, sharing, analysis and utilisation of data at the national general database. The committee also monitors and evaluates progress on key data initiatives and provides assessments to inform policy decisions.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is the head of the committee, while deputy heads are Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (standing Deputy Head), and Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long.

The Ministry of Public Security will act as the steering committee’s standing body./.