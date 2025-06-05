Vietnam engages in Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction

Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep, attends the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 4. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep, attended the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025) in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 4.

Addressing a session on “Accelerating Financing for Resilience: Tailored Solutions for Disaster Risk Reduction,” Deputy Minister Hiep emphasised Vietnam's proposal in building sustainable financing in response to natural disasters, which aligns with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction's goals.

He put forward two key proposals for action, including the need to promote investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and improving disaster risk data to identify suitable financial solutions for vulnerable areas, and the necessity of increasing international cooperation to mobilise resources for natural disaster prevention and control. He shared Vietnam’s practical experience in helping other countries facing similar challenges.

Vietnam called for closer collaboration between governments, the private sector, and international organisations to expand disaster risk transfer finance initiatives, while proposing the UN support the most vulnerable countries in the Asia-Pacific region in accessing multilateral and global funds to strengthen community resilience against the escalating impacts of climate change and natural hazards.

GP2025 is an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its role in developing sustainable financial solutions to mitigate disaster risks and protect people's livelihoods. With determination to act today, Vietnam continues to move towards a safer and more stable future in the face of current natural disaster challenges.

Under the theme “Every Day Counts, Act for Resilience Today”, GP2025 serves as a key milestone between the midterm review of the Sendai Framework and its scheduled conclusion in 2030. It provides a platform to assess the progress made in implementing the recommendations of the Political Declaration adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2023, and to discuss practical measures to accelerate resilience-building efforts./.a