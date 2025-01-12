Vietnam emerges as global durian powerhouse

According to investors’ reports, the country’s durian export experienced a 7.8 –fold increase as compared to 2022, accounting for nearly 50% of its total fruit and vegetable shipment value. This success is largely attributed to strong demand from China, where durian is considered a luxury fruit and a creative culinary ingredient.

In November 2024, Chinese durian imports totaled 1.53 million tonnes valued at 6.83 billion USD, marking a 9.4% increase year-over-year. Vietnam commanded 47% of this lucrative market, closely trailing Thailand's leading position.

Durian has become a trending phenomenon among China's middle class, with an array of innovative products such as durian hot pot, durian bread, and themed buffets. Vietnam has capitalised on this opportunity by maintaining year-round and high-quality production to meet premium market demands.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is struggling to compete, with its durian exports reaching only 1.07 million USD in 2023, significantly below Vietnam's performance, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

CNBC attributed Vietnam’s achievement to its comprehensive strategy, encompassing quality improvement, technological innovation, and international market expansion. The country has utilised its 150,000 hectares of durian cultivation areas, particularly the Mekong Delta and highland regions, to maintain high-quality production throughout the year.

A strategic trade agreement with China, established through an export protocol in 2022, has further strengthened Vietnam's position. Accordingly, Vietnam commits ensuring strict food safety standards, product traceability, and modern freezing technology implementation.

Vietnam's durian success story demonstrates how strategic planning can transform a local agricultural product into a high-value global commodity./.