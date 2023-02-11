Vietnam elected vice chair of UNESCO committee for cultural diversity protection

Vietnam has been elected vice chair of the 24-member UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, representing the Asia-Pacific region, as part of the committee’s 16th session.

Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO, emphasized that taking on this post for the second time continues to demonstrate Vietnam's increasing position and prestige in the international arena; and the international community’s support for and trust in the Southeast Asian nation’s contribution and management capacity at global multilateral institutions. The election has also recognized Vietnam’s active contribution to UNESCO and its efforts to promote the role of culture and creativity in sustainable, inclusive and resilient development, she noted.

Taking place in Paris from February 7-10, the 16th session saw the participation of nearly 400 delegates and observers from all member nations and nearly 100 other countries, international and cultural organizations.

At the event, member countries spoke highly of Vietnam’s policies and practical measures to optimize the role of culture as an endogenous strength and a driving force for sustainable development; protect and promote the diversity of cultural expressions in the context of culture and creativity heavily affected by the pandemic, globalization and digitization. They also welcomed Vietnam's efforts to develop a national cultural index for sustainable development and its creative cities network.

In its new position, Vietnam will have favorable conditions to further contribute to the implementation of the 2005 Convention’s goals and priorities; and take advantage of knowledge, experience and external resources for its cultural and sustainable development in the new period, Van said.

The 2005 Convention was adopted on October 20, 2005 and has so far been ratified by 152 countries. Vietnam was first elected as vice chair of the committee in the 2011-2015 tenure./.