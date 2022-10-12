Vietnam elected to UN Human Rights Council

A meeting of the 77th UN General Assembly (Source: UN)

Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The election result shows that Vietnam’s active participation in the UNHRC’s activities and its strong commitment and efforts in promoting and protecting human rights have won the acknowledgement, trust and appreciation of the international community.

With its seat in the UNHRC, Vietnam will have opportunities to contribute to promoting all human rights on the basis of impartiality, cooperation and dialogue.

The country will have a stronger voice in key issues of the UN as well as the international community, such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, response to climate change, immigration, protection and promotion of the rights of women, children, people with disability, minorities, migrants, and especially humanitarian crises or armed conflicts in the world.

This is the second time Vietnam has been elected to the UNHRC. The country was elected to the council for the first time in 2013 for the 2014-2016 tenure./.