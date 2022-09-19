Making news
Vietnam earn ticket to 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup finals despite loss against Indonesia
With 6 points and a goal difference of +7 earned from the tournament’s qualifiers matches, the squad is ranked above other second-placed teams in the remaining groups of C, D, E, I, and G.
In addition to Vietnam, fiver other teams have so far secured their spots in the 2023 tournament. They are Uzbekistan, and Japan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, and Iran that top the C, E, F and J groups. Team that win the first place in Group A, B, D, G, H, I will advance into the finals.
The 2023 U20 Asian Cup is slated to take place in Uzbekistan from March 1 – 18 next year./.