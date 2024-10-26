Vietnam, DPRK hold 5th deputy foreign minister-level policy exchange

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu paid a working visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from October 21-26, and co-chaired the 5th Vietnam - DPRK policy exchange at the deputy foreign ministerial level.



At the dialogue, Vu and his DPRK counterpart Pak Sang Gil discussed the situation of each country, showing their delight at the recent development of bilateral relations in politics, diplomacy, defence, security, culture and sports.



Vu affirmed Vietnam's consistent stance of treasuring and wishing to promote stronger and more practical cooperative ties with the DPRK across fields based on adherence to international law, in line with the aspirations of the two countries' people, thus contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



Regarding political relations, the two sides agreed to continue promoting delegation exchanges, thereby continually strengthening political trust and expanding substantive cooperation between the two countries; and coordinate to prepare for activities to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2025.



They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of culture, sports, and tourism; promote exchange activities and exchange of delegations between the two countries' people organisations; and encourage and facilitate expanded exchanges and cooperation across channels, including localities, to further deepen the traditional friendship between the two nations.



The officials also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern, including maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the East Sea. They concurred to continue close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). They agreed to hold the 6th Vietnam - DPRK policy exchange at the deputy foreign ministerial level in Vietnam in the coming time.



During his trip, Vu paid a courtesy call on DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui; had working sessions with representatives of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and the Ministry of External Economic Relations; and attended the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on Vietnam-DPRK relations in celebration of the 60th anniversary of DPRK leader Kim Il Sung's second visit to Vietnam./.