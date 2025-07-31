Vietnam dominates 2025 Asian Pencak Silat Championship

Vietnam tops the medal table at 2025 Asian Pencak Silat Championship (Photo: VNA)

The curtain fell on the 9th Asian Pencak Silat Championship on July 30 in the central province of Ha Tinh, wrapping up six days of thrilling, high-intensity competition.

In his closing remarks, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Duong Tat Thang hailed the tournament as a success, and stressed that it not only showcased elite martial arts talents but also strengthened friendship and cultural exchanges across the region.

Taking place from July 24–30, the championship drew athletes from 10 Asian nations, including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Laos, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Athletes battled it out in two main disciplines - tanding (combat) and seni (artistic performance) across 32 medal events.

The tanding division featured 24 weight categories, including13 for men (ranging from 45kg to over 110kg) and 11 for women (from 45kg to over 100kg). Meanwhile, the seni competition included eight artistic events such as men’s and women’s solo, doubles, team, and creative forms.

Vietnam emerged as the overall champion, lifting the team trophy after dominating performances across both tanding and seni categories. Malaysia secured the runner-up position, while Indonesia claimed the third place./.