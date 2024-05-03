Making news
Vietnam develops railway tourism associated with “awakening” heritage
Nguyen Cong Hoan, General Director of Flamingo Redtours, said that organising sightseeing tours by train to central localities such as Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Nam helps reduce prices and, at the same time, increase experiences. In fact, railway services are improved and able to meet the increasing needs of tourists.
At the recent Hanoi Tourism Festival, Flamingo Redtours launched tours across Vietnam by train, with five-day itineraries such as Quang Binh - Phong Nha Cave - Bang Onsen Hot Mineral and Hue - Da Nang - Hoi An ancient city with prices of around 5 million VND (197 USD).
In late March, a train route named “Central Heritage Connection” linking Hue ancient capital in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and nearby Da Nang city was put into operation. It is a new product that combines transportation and tourism services, promising new and interesting experiences of history, culture, and heritage for passengers.
During the about three hours of this train journey, tourists can admire the magnificent natural beauty along Hai Van Pass, dubbed “Thien ha de nhat hung quan” (the world’s most magnificent gate) and also among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world as selected by renowned US magazine Travel Leisure, with one side being Truong Son Mountain Range and the other the sea before reaching Da Nang, which boasts one of the six most beautiful beaches on the planet. On the way back, from Da Nang to Hue, they can set foot in the former capital of Hue, home to various heritage sites.
In particular, riding either trips departing Hue for Da Nang and vice versa in the morning or the afternoon, tourists can enjoy the splendid sunrise or sunset on Lang Co, one of the most beautiful lagoons in the world, and taste signature local delicacies.
The train used for this route consists of five modern passenger carriages and another for community activities. It is expected to become an impressive “mobile” check-in place for travellers.
According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, railway travel has seen positive developments. In 2023, the number of domestic holiday-makers traveling by train reached 10 million, a year-on-year increase of 15%; and 1.5 million foreign tourists, up 20%. The growth of the railway industry has shown the recovery and an outstanding development of Vietnam's railway tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic and, at the same time, reflected the trend of increasing demand for using this means of transportation.
Vietnam’s North-South railway, also known as the Reunification Express, stretches about 1,730 kilometres between the country’s two biggest cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City over the course of two days.
Last year, the British travel guide Lonely Planet named it one of the most incredible rail trips in the world.
“Some railways rattle through historic cities; others swoosh beside spectacular coastlines. A few have an epic history, and one or two are remarkable for the colourful characters onboard. The Reunification Express line fulfills all these criteria,” said Lonely Planet.
The site also stressed that travellers cannot find a more atmospheric way to travel between Vietnam’s metropolises./.