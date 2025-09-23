Vietnam deploys more Level-2 field hospital, engineering unit to UN peacekeeping missions

On behalf of the State President, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien Hoang Xuan Chien presents the decision to Vietnamese units assigned to UN peacekeeping missions and hands over the national flag to them. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of National Defence held a departure ceremony at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on September 22 to send off Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and Engineering Unit Rotation 4 to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, head of the ministry's steering committee for the participation in UN peacekeeping operations, said that over the past 11 years, Vietnam has dispatched more than 1,300 officers and service members from the People’s Army and Public Security forces to UN peacekeeping operations, earning international recognition and appreciation.



The dedication, professionalism, and close rapport with local communities demonstrated by Vietnam’s “blue berets” have helped promote the image of the country and its people worldwide, he noted.



Chien stressed that the Level-2 field hospital and engineering unit must continue upholding solidarity and international spirit, successfully fulfil the noble tasks entrusted by the Party, State, army and people, and meet the increasingly high requirements of the UN.



Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said this deployment involves 63 personnel of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and 184 others of Engineering Unit Rotation 4.



All of them have completed preparations in terms of expertise and technical readiness, and are well-versed in UN and mission regulations, host country laws, Vietnamese law, and military discipline, ensuring they are fully ready to accomplish their assigned duties./.



