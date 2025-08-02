Vietnam denounces false claims, reaffirms collaboration with US in wartime missing accounting

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 2 refuted the assessment of a recent report from the US-based National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia concerning humanitarian cooperation in the search for and identification of American service members missing in action (MIA) during the war in Vietnam.



Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang, in response to the press’s request for reaction to criticisms contained in the report on the cooperation with the US side in the matter, stated: “These are distorted, false information, and we firmly reject them.”



“Humanitarian cooperation in the search and accounting for US service members missing in action during the war in Vietnam has been actively and effectively implemented by the Governments of Vietnam and the US for more than 50 years, helping to identify and repatriate the remains of thousands of US personnel,” Hang said in a statement.



“This is a deeply meaningful result that has contributed to promoting bilateral cooperation in war legacy issues and serves as vivid evidence of humanitarian spirit, helping to build and strengthen mutual trust and friendship between Vietnam and the US,” she noted.



Vietnam’s MIA cooperation has always been acknowledged and highly appreciated by the US side, and is regarded as a model of international cooperation, the official underscored.



In the future, the two countries will continue to “fully cooperate in this area” in a manner conforming with the spirit of the joint statement on elevating Vietnam – US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, according to Hang./.